New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Congress criticised the Central government on Monday after a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on the issue of cross-border terrorism and raised questions to the Centre over India-Pakistan hyphenation, the International Monetary Fund's loan to Pakistan, deepening military and strategic ties between Pakistan and China, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement of brokering peace between Pakistan and India, among other things.

"The government was unable to explain why India-Pakistan hyphenation is now a reality. The Congress also raised the issue of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) loan to Pakistan and India's abstention. Congress raised its concern about deepening military and strategic ties between Pakistan and China, and also raised Marco Rubio's statement on brokering peace between Pakistan and India," said Congress sources.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed Operation Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard."

According to sources, the panel was informed that the government wanted to hit high-value targets early. The strikes impacted the credibility and morale of the Pakistani armed forces. The fact that they were incapable of protecting these terror epicentres had exposed them.

The panel was informed that no one had criticised India's position on the operation apart from three countries. All nations appreciated India's stand against terror. There was a tremendous appreciation of India's right to defend itself. In this context, the statement recently made by the German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, was highlighted.

Wadephul, while addressing a joint briefing with EAM Jaishankar in Berlin on May 23, said that India had every right to defend itself against terrorism.

"We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on the 22nd of April. We condemned this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families. After military attacks on both sides, India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism. The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much. What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen to find bilateral solutions for that conflict, taking into account the vital interests of both sides. Germany and India have been fostering a regular dialogue on the fight against terrorism for years, and we intend to intensify it further," Johann Wadephul said.

The Congress brought up the controversy over EAM supposedly tipping off Pakistan. Sources said that the government explained that there was absolutely no conversation between India and Pakistan in any manner other than at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level, and that too, only after the strikes.

The sequence of events was that terror hubs were hit, and according to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the DGMO of India contacted the Pakistani DGMO.

Sources said that the External Affairs Minister said that this misrepresentation was dishonest. The Congress recently questioned whether the government had alerted the Pakistan side before Operation Sindoor.

The MPs wanted to know about President Trump's claims and other remarks. Sources said that the government explained that the Americans and the other countries who were encouraging India to talk to Pakistan were told that terror and talks would not go together. The government further said that the EAM had repeatedly said on record that the cessation of hostilities was achieved after the DGMOs of the two countries had spoken to each other.

Sources said that EAM strongly appealed for national unity and spirit with which the parliamentary delegation went abroad, the same should be followed domestically.

Sources said the EAM appealed for national unity in keeping with the spirit of the conversations that the parliamentary delegations were having in various countries' capitals. In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen (ANI)

