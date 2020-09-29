Panaji (Goa) [India], September 29 (ANI): Congress workers and farmers held a protest rally on Monday under the leadership of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar, and demanded the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

CLP Leader Digambar Kamat and other workers also participated in the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan - anti-farmers law protest rally' held on Monday. The delegation of former MLA Agnelo Fernandes (Convenor of protests), former Minister Alexio Sequeira, Kissan Cell Convenor Abhijit Dessai, representatives of local farmers Joseph Aphonso and Jose Dias submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Goa.

Addressing the media after the rally, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said Congress Party shall continue its agitation till 'justice is done' to the farmers and the is withdrawn by the government.

He also demanded the Goa Government to shift the proposed IIT project on the barren land earlier allotted to SEZ's. He was reacting to the statement made by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant earlier in the day.

CLP Leader Digambar Kamat said that Congress which earlier demanded that the President should not give its assent to the Bill, now wants that the Central government to withdraw the law as President already accorded his approval despite opposition and farmers protests.

"The Bills are completely anti-farmers and central government will have no other option than to withdraw them under the pressure of farming community," he said.

Chodankar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has amended the act to help the capitalists, who are his friends. "PM wants to make rich people richer at the cost of the welfare of the farmers," he said. He alleged that the Prime Minister has already sold out various institutions that were built during the Congress regime.

Former MLA Agnelo Fernandes also spoke on the occasion and warned the government of more aggressive protests if the government doesn't withdraw the laws. (ANI)

