Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Any Gram Sabha of the state that does not want liquor vends to open in its village, can pass the proposal and send it to the Haryana government through its Deputy Commissioner by March 15, 2021, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the financial year started from May 19, 2020 instead of April 1, due to which this time will start from May 20, 2021. At present, all the gram panchayats of the state have been dissolved, so those who do not want liquor vends to open in their villages can pass their proposal in the gram sabha by March 15 and send it to the government through the Deputy Commissioner," The Deputy Chief Minister said in a statement today.

While sharing the details of the last two years, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, said that 3,048 proposals were sent to the government by the Panchayats for the closure of liquor vends in 2019-20, out of which only 57 proposals were accepted and 48 proposals were rejected, while the remainder were left out due to some objections.

"During the year 2020-21, 898 proposals were received through Deputy Commissioners, out of which 430 villages were such where there was a complete ban on opening of liquor vends. Of those proposals, besides there were 468 cases in which multiple FIRs had been filed relating to sale of illicit liquor, due to which there was a ban on the sale of liquor there," he said.

Chautala further said that during the last year, in the third quarter, revenue of Rs 1,421 crore was collected, whereas in the third-quarter of this year, Rs 1,734 crore was collected as revenue. He said that it is noteworthy that 97 per cent of the revenue collected in the last financial year was completed by the third quarter of this financial year.

He also said that by the end of the financial year, revenue collection is expected to be more than the target revenue. In the third quarter, additional excise duty to the tune of Rs 330 crore has been collected while Rs 140 crore has been collected as COVID-cess. (ANI)

