Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A spokesperson for Sharda University confirmed that an investigation is underway into the alleged suicide of a BDS student in her hostel room on Friday. Dr. Ajit Kumar, Director of Public Relations, assured full transparency in the probe while condemning the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing. Five members of our investigation team, under the supervision of the Pro Vice Chancellor, are examining all aspects... We will ensure full transparency, and the police will also receive full support... We have just postponed the exam for two days and so on... We condemn this incident and stand in solidarity with the entire family... We suspended the teacher with immediate effect, whose name was mentioned in the note, as the police are investigating the matter...," Kumar told ANI.

Menawhile, security has been tightened outside Sharda University following the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old student.

A BDS student from a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, said police.

Two university staff members were taken into custody in connection with the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

The deceased's uncle on Sunday claimed that the management had been torturing her for years, which led to her tragic decision.

"The management and faculty in this college are absolutely zero. Its licence should be revoked. Our daughter was a last-year BDS student here. There is no security here. For our daughter's death, the university's management is responsible. Management mentally tortured her for 2-3 years. That's why she took this step.. Justice should be served and culprits must be caught... Out of 6-7 culprits, only two were arrested. Police said that they will be arrested within a week...", he told ANI

While the deceased's brother, Devender, earlier said his sister took the extreme step due to the constant torment she faced. He further urged authorities to take action against the remaining suspects.

"My sister committed suicide after being mentally harassed by management and a lecturer, which led her to take this difficult step. After the FIR was filed, police arrested some of the accused whose names she mentioned in her suicide note. However, there are 3-4 more accused for whom no action has been taken. We are urging authorities to take strict action against them as soon as possible," Devender said. (ANI)

