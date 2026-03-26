As Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking rampage at the box office, new details have surfaced regarding the film's meticulous production design. Actor Abhay Arora, who portrays the character Yasir, recently revealed that the film's recreation of Lyari, Pakistan, was so authentic that it shocked actual residents of the neighbourhood who were cast as extras. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, has already crossed the INR 620 crore net mark in India within its first week, solidifying its status as an all-time blockbuster. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Action Film Faces Trouble in Tamil Nadu, Plea Seeks Ban on Screening Post Release Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections.

Lyari Scenes Shot in Bangkok

Though the film’s "Lyari" sequences were actually filmed on a massive set in Bangkok, the production team prioritised realism by casting locals with genuine roots in the region. Speaking to NDTV, Abhay Arora explained that many background actors in the crowd scenes were Pakistanis currently residing in Thailand. "There were some people in the crowd in Bangkok who are actually from Lyari, and when they came on set, they were like, 'It looks like Lyari.' They were able to relate to every detail... they were like, 'None of you guys have been to Lyari, but the details were impeccable.'" Arora noted that these residents were featured in several high-energy sequences, including crowd scenes, people walking in the background and those cheering during stage performances.

Dhurandhar Explores Lyari Underworld

The film follows undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), operating under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, as he infiltrates a notorious crime and terror network in Karachi. The story picks up after the death of the first film's antagonist, delving into the underworld and political landscape of Lyari. The attention to detail in the production design has been a major talking point among critics, who have praised the gritty and gory visuals that bring the high-stakes espionage world to life. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Creates History with Rs 761 Crore Opening Weekend.

'Dhurandhar 2' Breaks Box Office Records

Since its release on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has shattered multiple box office records and continues its strong run. The film joined Pushpa 2 as the fastest Indian movie to enter the INR 1,000 crore club worldwide, achieving the milestone in just seven days. Domestically, it has already surpassed the lifetime Hindi collections of Baahubali 2, becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross the INR 500 crore mark. The ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, has drawn widespread praise, with superstar Rajinikanth calling it “box office ka baap.” Released in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the film continues to report high occupancy across India as it heads into its second weekend.

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