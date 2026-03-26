Mumbai, March 26: Maharashtra’s political scene has been rocked after an alleged video goes viral, reportedly showing Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal in an explicit video with a transgender woman. The clip, which remains unverified, has triggered widespread outrage and intense political debate.

As per claims circulating online, the person in the explicit video is identified as Pawan Yadav. The controversy escalated after Ravi Yadav, claiming to be Pawan’s brother, brought the matter to public attention. He alleged that Pawan has a history of extortion, including a case registered at Mumbai’s Kurar police station. Ashok Kharat Viral CCTV Video: New Clip Shows Self-styled Godman Abusing Girl Infront of Mother.

Narhari Zirwal Alleged Video Goes Viral

The emergence of the explicit video has also raised serious concerns about the alleged misuse of a government residence. Opposition leaders have questioned whether official premises were used for inappropriate activities, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Self-Styled Godman Sold ‘Magic’ Turkish Honey at INR 15 Lakh a Kg to Elite Clients.

Unconfirmed reports further suggest that other political figures could be linked to the case, hinting at a possible larger extortion or honey trap network. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding these claims.

With the alleged video goes viral, the controversy continues to intensify across Maharashtra, drawing sharp reactions from political parties and the public alike. Authorities are expected to verify the authenticity of the explicit video and examine the allegations in detail. For now, the incident remains under scrutiny, with focus on facts as the situation unfolds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokshahi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).