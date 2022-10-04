Noida, Oct 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested with 25 cartons of illegal firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

Vishal Gupta, a resident of Dadri area, had procured the firecrackers from Delhi and wanted to sell them ahead of Diwali, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Meets State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

He has been charged with Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act (possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) and under IPC section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by government officials) for flouting provisions of CrPC 144 in the district, officials said.

"Restrictions under CrPC section 144 are currently imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. One of the clauses of the CrPC 144 here prohibits sales of the firecrackers that were being carried by the accused," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey told PTI.

Also Read | Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police Tightens Security at Shivaji Park, BKC for Dussehra Rallies of Shiv Sena Factions.

The 25 cartons of firecrackers have been seized and a Delhi-registered pickup vehicle (a Mahindra Bolero) used for their transport has also been impounded, according to officials.

"He was arrested while transporting the firecrackers in the pickup truck. He had procured the items from Delhi and wanted to sell them ahead of Diwali," Dadri police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar had earlier imposed restrictions under CrPC section 144 in the entire district in view of the festive season during October citing law and order requirement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)