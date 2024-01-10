Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death, along with her six-month old daughter, from the 16th floor of her apartment in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was not keeping well and was battling depression also, the police said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night at a group housing society in Greater Noida West.

"The woman was living with her family in the society. Her brother informed the police that she was suffering from an illness and was in depression," a police spokesperson said.

A local police official told PTI that the woman and the child both died at the spot.

"The woman was a housewife while her husband worked in a private company in Noida. There was no marital dispute between them," the officer said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local police station.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouse or friends recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem. --

