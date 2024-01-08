A 60-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping from the 9th floor of a Tower located in Mumbai's Kandivali area, Mumbai Police said today. The Samta Nagar police took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem. The deceased, identified as Mangala Praveen Rathod, lived with her husband, three children and daughter-in-law. "A case has been registered under ADR, and further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said. Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 14th Floor of Building in Andheri.

Suicide in Kandivali Highrise

