Mumbai, January 6: A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the terrace of his apartment in Versova at around 2 pm yesterday. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). He jumped from the 21st floor of a high-rise apartment in Mumbai's Sewri. Three people have been detained for interrogation, according to the police.

The watchman of the building informed the police that a man had jumped from the apartment known as Dosti Flamingos. As soon as the information was received, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg Police Station officers reached the spot and took the body into their custody. Mumbai Shocker: Scolded by Dad, Teenage College Student Jumps to Death From Fifth Floor of Building in Sion.

"When the young man took the tragic step, his other friends were present in his room. Police are interrogating his three friends present in the room. All these friends were partying till late at night," said the police. Suicide Attempt at Mantralaya Video: Man Jumps From Second Floor of Mantralaya Building in Mumbai, Lands on Safety Net.

The police are now investigating the reason behind which the man took such a drastic step. The police did not recover any kind of suicide note from the young man. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

