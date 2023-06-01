Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO of Greenko, was honoured with the prestigious degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, a release said.

The esteemed recognition was bestowed upon him at the ninth convocation of the University, held on May 31.

Also Read | Gujarat: Dalit Man Attacked by Upper Caste Persons for Wearing 'Fashionable' Clothes and Sunglasses in Banaskantha, Case Registered.

The release said the degree was presented by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, in the presence of JNTU-K Vice Chancellor, GVR Prasada Raju.

CEO and MD of Greenko Group, Chalamalasetty's entrepreneurial journey spans over 25 years, during which he has made remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Dies After Consuming Abortion Pills Without Prescription in Raigarh; Live-In Partner Arrested.

"His relentless pursuit of creating a positive impact for future generations has established him as a key figure in India's sustainable development landscape," the statement informed.

"Anil has been pivotal in positioning India as the only country among the G20 nations to meet its sustainability targets. His visionary leadership has been responsible for developing over 10% of India's renewable energy capacity, contributing significantly to the country's energy transition," it added.

By catalysing the renewable energy storage sector, Anil has positioned Andhra Pradesh as the capital for energy storage, propelling the overall development of the state and India's ambitions to become a preferred destination for decarbonized manufacturing, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)