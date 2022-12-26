Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 16 (PTI) A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.

The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.

“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” Mishra added. PTI cor DG

