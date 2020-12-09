Aurangabad, Dec 9 (PTI) A ground-breaking ceremony for a water pipeline scheme for Aurangabad city will take place here in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 12.

District guardian minister Subhash Desai said at a virtual press conference that the scheme, which will supply water to the city from Jayakwadi dam, will cost Rs 1,680 crore.

Also Read | Farmers’ Stir: Opposition Delegation Including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar Meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Seek Repeal of Farm Laws.

It will consist of 1,911 km of pipeline, 53 storage tanks and have the capacity to purify 392 millions of litres of water every day, Desai said.

Also, ground-breaking ceremonies will be performed for a memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a safari park over 84 hectares and resurfacing of city roads worth Rs 152 crore, the minister said.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2020 India: Food Shelters Near Me, COVID-19 Tests Near Me, Liquor Shops Near Me Among Most-Searched Locations, Check Full List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)