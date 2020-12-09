As 2020 is coming to an end, Google on Wednesday released yearly round-up about what was most searched for on the search engine this year. Google in its “Google in their Google Year in Search 2020 list”, revealed what trended the most in 2020. For Google's "Near Me" feature that helps locate places of interest near your location, the top queries revolved around food shelters, COVID-19 tests, cracker shops, liquor shops and night shelters. Google Year In Search 2020: IPL Beat Coronavirus as Indian Premier League is Top Trending Query on Search Engine in India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a drastic increase in "near me" queries. During the lockdown, people searched "food shelters" the most. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, "COVID-19 tests" is the second most searched thing on Google. As governments of various states had imposed a ban on sale and use of crackers, "cracker shops near me" is at the third spot. Google Year in Search 2020: IPL, Coronavirus, US Elections Results, Joe Biden, Dil Bechara & What is Binod, Know The Most Searched Terms on Search Engine in This Year.

Almost after one and half months of lockdown, liquor shops were remained closed. Alcohol shops opened in May across several states of the country. Due to this, "liquor shops" is also on the list. "Night shelter" is also on the list of the most search phrase in the near me category during April and May this year, when there was lockdown across the country.

As the pandemic forced companies to ask their employees to work from home, broadband connection, laptop shop and furniture shop are among the top 10 search items in the near me category. Gyms remained closed for almost four to five months this year due to COVID-19, so people had started working out at their home, so "gym equipment" is also one of the most searched phrases in the category. During the first week of the lockdown announced by the Centre, grocery shops are the most search for one week from March 22-28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).