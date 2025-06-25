Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) A group of prominent advocates has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging public shaming and unlawful parade of accused persons by the police in Jammu.

The complaint was lodged by 11 lawyers led by Nikhil Padha, an advocate in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and founder of Human Rights and Harmony.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for 'Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men', Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

It came a day after a man accused of stealing was paraded on the streets Jammu after being garlanded with shoes.

Supreme Court lawyers Sonal Gupta and Reetik Jasrotia, advocates Namita Chhabra and Padamja Sharma of Delhi High Court, advocate Rameez Rena of Patna High Court, advocates Akarshan Magotra and Abrar Hussain of J-K and Ladakh high Court and lawyers Lavanya Bhatt, Rishika Chaurasia and Jiya Gupta were the other signatories in the complaint, which flagged the public shaming of alleged criminals after their arrest in Gangyal on June 11 and in Bakshi Nagar on June 24.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Recover Pistol From Drain in Indore, Search for Laptop Still On.

“We, the advocates enrolled with various courts across India, write to you with grave concern and utmost urgency regarding recent events in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wherein police personnel engaged in unconstitutional acts of public shaming and parade-like punishments of accused persons.

“These actions, widely circulated through media and social platforms, constitute a gross violation of human rights, the right to dignity, and established jurisprudence on custodial rights under Indian law,” said the complaint addressed to NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian.

The advocates said they have observed with collective anguish, and professional obligation, that law enforcement authorities are bypassing constitutional safeguards and replacing lawful investigation procedures with performative public punishment, leading to irreversible damage to the dignity and fundamental rights of the accused persons.

In a dramatic incident in the heart of Jammu on Tuesday, a suspected thief, linked to a busted gang, was publicly humiliated with a garland of shoes and made to sit on the bonnet of a moving police vehicle, prompting an official inquiry.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing several onlookers cheering the act, surfaced online, sparking a debate among social media users, with many questioning the legality and ethics of the police action, with some even terming it "jungle raj".

Condemning the incident, Jammu SSP Joginder Singh ordered a department inquiry into the matter.

Singh said the police action was "unprofessional, unbecoming of the members of a disciplined organisation", and called for stern action.

"To ascertain the actual facts, a preliminary inquiry is hereby ordered and entrusted to the SDPO, City North, Jammu, who will inquire into the matter and submit his findings to this office within a week's time," the SSP said in an order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)