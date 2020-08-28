Indore, Aug 28 (PTI) Enraged over the management of a private school "threatening" parents to pay fees, a group of women forced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cavalcade to stop when he was on the way to attend some programme in the city on Friday.

Despite the presence of the police on the route, the group of women suddenly came on to the road at Scheme No. 140 area to stop Chouhan's motorcade as they wanted to air their grievances.

The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the chief minister's car stopping on the road, following which he interacts with them from a distance with a mask on his face.

The women were heard telling Chouhan about a private school threatening parents to pay fees despite even as they have been facing hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A woman with folded hands urged Chouhan to resolve the matter of private schools charging hefty fees from them despite the tough times.

The chief minister was heard assuring the women that appropriate steps would be taken in the matter.

During his day-long visit to the city, Chouhan inaugurated a government-run super speciality hospital built at an estimated cost of Rs 237 crore and also laid foundation stones for various developmental projects worth more than Rs 150 crore in the Sanver area of the district.

