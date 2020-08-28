August 27, 2020 - The recently launched Pixahive platform presents attractive and engaging opportunities for photographers and downloaders by allowing free photo exchange, community building opportunities, relaxed regulations for photographers, and weekly competitions with cash benefits.

The Indian startup Pixahive began its operations under the directions of its founder Rohit Tripathi on August 10, 2020. In the saturated market of stock photography where photographers must meet strict regulations to get their work published and distributed, Pixahive brought a wave of fresh air for the photographers by providing lucrative opportunities for publishing their pictures while giving them feedback for improving their skills.

Carrying its aim of creating an accessible platform for satisfying the needs of photographers and the people who need pictures forward, Rohit says that the services of Pixahive are “100% free for everyone.” It targets on improving awareness regarding public domain photography by opening a channel of free legal access to high-quality images for different purposes.

Some popular platforms of stock images that are trending today are Shutterstock, Dribble, and 500px. Through these platforms, users can easily access pictures belonging to different categories under a wide umbrella of licenses they come with. While most of the pictures on these platforms are high definition and perfect for use on brochures and websites, they are often stuck with unaffordable price tags. This makes them out of reach for small scale industries and startups which then randomly choose images from search engines without gaining the required permission from the photographer or the company.

Pixahive reduces the current gap between free images and downloaders by bridging them through its services. It provides two-way benefits to the photographers and the people downloading from its platform. Neither the publisher nor the downloaders of the image have to pay any price for publishing and downloading the images. The services are free to increase the accessibility of high-quality images to the people who need it.

One of the many benefits for photographers at Pixahive is the reward-based system. Every registered photographer on the platform receives a certain amount for uploading his work for public access. This amount ranges from INR10 to INR 20. However, the price for each photograph depends on its quality.

An image which is shot with an angle that highlights its perfection in the best lighting receives 400% of the basic amount as a bonus. For professional-grade photographs, this number goes as high as 700% to credit the photographers for their exceptional work.

While the photographers receive monetary benefits for their service, the users who come on the platform to download the images have to pay no fees for getting the required pictures. A wide range of pictures belonging to different genres is available in the basic, standard, and High Definition quality for downloading.

Pixahive’s versatility and community concept have brought approximately 2000 image submissions on the platform just within 15 days of its launch. With its increasing user base, the platform will provide exceptional services to its visitors and registered users without charging a single penny for the services.