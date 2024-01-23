Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) caught a 48-year-old man with mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh at Mumbai Central railway station on Tuesday morning, an official said.

GRP personnel were screening the luggage of passengers at the railway station when they zeroed in on the accused, who had alighted from a train coming from New Delhi, the official said.

The accused, Ashish Daga, hails from Rajasthan, he said.

A packet containing white powder was recovered from Daga's belongings, and he was taken to the GRP police station, where it was ascertained that the substance was mephedrone, the official said, adding that the contraband is valued at Rs 10 lakh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

