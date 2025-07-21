Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched the 8th and last ship in a series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), it is building for the Navy, on Monday.

The ship, named Ajay, was launched by Priya Deshmukh, wife of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy. Vice Admiral Deshmukh was the chief guest at the occasion, according to a release.

Among the others present were Commodore P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Commander Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, Abhishek Ranjan, IOFS, CVO, GRSE, and senior officials from Indian Navy and GRSE.

This launch connects past with present: INS Ajay, originally delivered in 1961 as India's first indigenous warship built by GRSE, set the path for domestic defence shipbuilding. Today's Ajay, carries forward that proud heritage of GRSE's shipbuilding process, the release stated.

The first warship of this series of ASW Shallow Water Crafts, INS Arnala, was commissioned into the Navy on June 18, 2025. Androth, the second ship, has also completed its contractor sea trials successfully and is ready to be delivered.

Ajay was launched less than nine months after the launch of Abhay, the 7th vessel in the series. This highlights GRSE's efforts to maintain delivery schedules.

While the primary role of these unique ASWSWCs is to keep the waters near the coasts clear of enemy submarines, they are versatile platforms and can participate in a variety of operations. These ships are designed and built with low draughts and they are thus capable of coastal operations. They are equally capable of Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and laying mines, the release stated.

These 77.6-metre-long and 10.5-metre-wide extremely potent warships are also capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance in coastal waters and can carry out operations against surface platforms as well. They can carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft, the release added.

These warships pack a lethal anti-submarine suite comprising lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines. They are also armed with 30 mm Close-in Weapons System and 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Control Guns. They are fitted with a Hull Mounted Sonar and a Low-Frequency Variable Depth Sonar for effective underwater surveillance.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh mentioned that GRSE has progressed leaps and bounds and become one of the premier defence shipyards of the country, having a unique distinction of building more than 110 warships.

He further said, "Commissioning of Arnala, the first of the class last month and the second one inching towards delivery now, reinforces GRSE's strong partnership with the Indian Navy, the Indian industry and quest to become a modern blue water Navy. Needless to say that GRSE has designed and built the highest number of warships, delivered by any other Indian shipyard. I am glad to note that in addition to ASW shallow water craft, shipyard is constructing P-17 Alpha, survey vessel large, NGOPV as well as the list of large number of special projects that GRSE is steering. This proves the versatility of GRSE and its status as a major shipyard in the country."

Cmde Hari noted how the years to come will be extremely crucial for GRSE as several ships are now at various stages of outfitting and will be delivered subsequently.

"With 16 Warships under construction for the Indian Navy and many more orders for Warships expected, I am confident of GRSE delivering a Century of Warships to Indian Navy within a decade." Cmde Hari said. (ANI)

