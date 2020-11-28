New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit on Friday arrested a Haryana resident for evading taxes worth Rs 129 crores.

Finance Ministry said that the arrested accused is involved in manufacturing and supplying illegally manufactured cigarettes.

Further investigations in the case are underway. (ANI)

