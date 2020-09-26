New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A security guard was killed allegedly after a delivery van hit his cycle on the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, was in his early 40's and a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, they said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Narela Shoe Factory, No Casualty.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 pm on Friday near Shamshan Ghat, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Singh, who was a security guard at a showroom in Connaught Place, was on the way to his workplace when the van rammed into the rear of his cycle, killing him on the spot.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Drug by Johnson & Johnson Produces Strong Immune Response In Early Trial.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "The accused driver was apprehended from the spot and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence)."

The accused driver, Satender Singh, is a resident of Govindpuri in Southeast Delhi. He was arrested, the DCP said.

Ajay Kumar Singh is survived by his wife and three children. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)