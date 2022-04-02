Nashik, Apr 2 (PTI) Gudi Padwa was celebrated with pomp and fervour in Nashik after two years without the presence of any COVID-19 restriction to dampen the enthusiasm.

Also Read | COVID-19 Now More Prevalent Than Ever in England, Says Report.

People thronged homes to greet each other for the new year ahead, while shops and showrooms witnessed crowds as the day, which is among the auspicious 'sade teen' muhurats of the Hindu calendar, is considered lucky for purchase of vehicles, jewellery etc.

Also Read | Odisha Has Shown Spectacular 10.1% Growth in Fiscal Year 2021-22, Says CM Naveen Patnaik.

Processions were witnessed in Indira Nagar and other areas of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)