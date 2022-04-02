Bhubaneswar, April 2: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday stated that Odisha has shown a spectacular growth of 10.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-22, which is way ahead of that of the national GDP during the same period.

Addressing the entrepreneurs and industry leaders at Business Eminence Awards function, Patnaik said, "Odisha has shown a spectacular growth of 10.1 per cent in the fiscal of 2021-22 which is way ahead of national GDP (Gross domestic product) of 8.8 per cent in the same period."

The industries sector is set for the high growth of 14.5 per cent and is really quite a good time for our industries, he added. The CM further said, "I hope all the entrepreneurs and top business leaders of the state will carry the momentum forward in the current financial year." India Successfully Test-Fires Two Surface-to-Air Missiles Off Odisha Coast.

"Odisha has received over Rs 4.4 lakh crore investment intent during last three years. This could create employment opportunities for over 1.5 lakh people and Odisha will continue to be the most favoured destination of investors from across the globe," added Patnaik during his speech.

"Odisha's business eco-system is one of the best in India and we will continue to make improvements to provide the best possible opportunities to people who can create jobs in our state," Patnaik stated. The Business Eminence Awards event was held on April 2 at Bhubaneswar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)