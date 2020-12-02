Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,512 new coronavirus infections onWednesday, raising its caseload to 2,12,769, the state health department said.

With 14 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 4,018, it said.

At the same time, 1,570 patients were discharged from hospitals which took the total of recovered cases to 1,93,938, said the department in its release.

Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 91.15 per cent.

There are14,813 active cases in the state, including 93 patients who are on ventilator.

Ahmedabad district reported325 new cases, Surat 252, Vadodara 176 and Rajkot 153, said the department.

Among other districts, 74 cases were detected in Mehsana, 62 in Gandhinagar, 45 in Jamnagar, 44 in Banaskantha, 42 in Kheda, 35 in Dahod, 28 each in Kutch and Patan, 27 in Morbi, 26 in Bharuch, 22 each in Junagadh and Panchmahal, 18 each in Navsari and Sabarkantha, 14 in Narmada.

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad district, three in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Rajkot, said the department.

A total of 69,186 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total of samples tested for the virus in Gujarat to 79,63,653.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has reported 3,311 COVID-19 cases so far and 3,294 recoveries.

There are 15 active cases in the UT -- nine in Daman, one in Diu and five in DNH, said officials.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,12,769, new cases 1,512, death toll 4,018, active cases 14,813, recovered 1,93,938, and people tested so far 79,63,653.

