New Delhi, December 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclone Burevi. PM Modi assured the governments of both the states of all possible assistance from the Centre. The Prime Minister also prayed for safety and well being of the people staying in the affected areas. Cyclone Burevi to Bring Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala by Wednesday, Forecasts IMD; Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into Sea.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas." In another tweet, he also confirmed about his interaction with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami. Cyclone Burevi: Heavy Rains to Lash Kerala on December 2, Red Alert Issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Two Other Districts.

Tweets by PM Modi:

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2020

Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2020

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In a weather bulletin, the IMD said Burevi, over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centred, as at 11.30 a.m., about 140 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 370 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 550 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). It is very likely to cross Trincomalee coast on December 2 evening/night. According to the IMD, on December 3 noon, Burevi will be centred close to Pamban.

