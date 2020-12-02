New Delhi, December 2: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked all the states, union territories and the Central government to install CCTVs in all police stations across the country and investigation agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation, (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The top court added that these CCTV cameras should have night vison and audio recording options.

The directives were issued by a bench led by Justice RF Nariman. The bench said that these directives should be implemented in letter and spirit as soon as possible. The directives were issued while disposing SLP filed by Paramvir Singh Saini, reported Live Law. SC Adjourns to Oct 7 Hearing on Plea Seeking Fresh Guidelines on Deaths, Rapes in Police Custody.

"Most of these agencies carry out interrogation in their office(s), so CCTVs shall be compulsorily installed in all offices where such interrogation and holding of accused takes place in the same manner as it would in a police station, " reported NDTV quoting bench as saying. the court also said that audio recording should be retained by concern authorities for 18 months as an evidence. 4,388 CCTVs Installed in Delhi for Women Safety: Police to High Court.

The apex court asked states to file an action plan within six weeks. The Supreme Court issued directives when it observed that security cameras were not installed as ordered in 2018 while hearing a case of custodial torture in Punjab. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for January 27.

