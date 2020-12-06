Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (PTI) With 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest in Gujarat, Ahmedabad district's tally rose to 52,030, the state health department said.

The count of fatalities in the district went up by 10 to 2,119, it said.

With 310 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries outnumbered the newcases. The tally of recoveries now stands at 46,800 in the district, the release said.

Ahmedabad city reported 291 recoveries and the equal number of new infections, while rural areas added more recoveries than fresh cases.

At 459, Ahmedabad's north-west zone overtook the west zone with the highest number of active cases, the civic body said in a release.

The count of active cases in Ahmedabad now stands at 2,587, it said.

The city municipal corporation has designated 106 private hospitals as COVID-19 hospitals.

