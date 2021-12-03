Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited the Dholera special investment region (SIR) near here to review the progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

Speaking at the venue, Patel said Dholera SIR, being developed as an industrial smart city, has a huge potential for sectors such as aerospace, defence, engineering, pharmaceutical, IT, agro and food processing and renewables.

Patel urged entrepreneurs to invest in the SIR, spread across 920 sq km, which is considered as India's first greenfield industrial smart city.

"Dholera SIR is not just about industries, as we have also planned to develop a Special Education Region in nearly 1,000 acres of land here. An international airport is also coming up in 1,425 hectares of land and the Airport Authority of India has already started work on it," the chief minister said.

Patel further said Dholera SIR makes for an attractive deal for investors because it has large industrial plots, plug and play infrastructure, low power tariff and connectivity.

The state government has set up Dholera SIR Development Authority for smooth management, he added.

Speaking about the ongoing projects, MD of Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd, Hareet Shukla, said the SIR has already attracted investment worth Rs 3,000 crore and foundation work of two factories has already been completed.

"For better connectivity, we have planned to build a six-lane highway between Ahmedabad and Dholera in the next 18 months. We are also planning for high-speed train connectivity," Shukla said in his presentation to the CM and other dignitaries.

"Dholera SIR will be connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Once that is done, we plan to establish a logistics park and a multi-modal hub here, for which MoUs will be signed in January," he said.

