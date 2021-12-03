Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, is reportedly planning to enter the tablet segment. It is reported that the company will unveil its first tablet in India next year. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo Pad might debut in the Indian market by the first half of 2022. Oppo is also planning to launch a tablet in China but it is unclear if it would be the same model as that of the Indian variant. Oppo Find X4 Prices & Specifications Leaked on Weibo: Report.

Oppo Pad is rumoured to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Android tablet is likely to feature an IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the device could come with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front camera.

The tablet is said to run on Android 12 based ColorOS 12 UI. Coming to the pricing, it is likely to be priced CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,000). So we expect the India pricing of Oppo Pad to be somewhere around it. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Oppo Pad tablet.

