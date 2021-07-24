Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 39 COVID-19 cases and 42 recoveries, taking the tally to 8,24,683 and the number of people discharged to 8,14,265, an official said.

No death was reported from the infection during the day, which kept the toll unchanged at 10,076, leaving the state with an active caseload of 342, or 98.74 per cent of the overall tally, he informed.

Ahmedabad led with 10 cases, followed by nine in Surat and six in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

An official release said 2,96,092 people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state so far to 3,13,07,617.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu witnessed seven new cases and two people getting discharged, taking the tally to 10,609 and recovery count to 10,560, leaving the Union Territory with 45 patients under treatment.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,683, new cases 39, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,265, active cases 342, people tested so far - figures not released.

