Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Gujarat reported 919 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the overall infection count in the state to 1,67,173, the health department said.

This is the second time within a week the number of new cases in a day came down to three digits.

Also Read | Kanti Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

On October 19, the state had reported 996 cases, dropping below the 1,000-mark for the first time in nearly three months.

With the death of seven more COVID-19 patients, the number of fatalities rose to 3,689, the department said in a release.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval Says ‘India Not an Aggressor, But Will Fight on Foreign Soil if Threat Emerges’.

A total of 963 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of patients discharged from hospitals in the state to 1,49,548, it said.

With this, the state's recovery rate further improved to 89.46 per cent.

A total of 51,370 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the test count further to 57,42,742.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 13,936, with the condition of 65 patients being critical.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,173, new cases 919, deaths 3,689, discharged 1,49,548, active cases 13,936 and people tested so far 57,42,742.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)