Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Gujarat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,64,997 on Saturday with the addition of 279 fresh infections, the state Health department said.

No new COVID-19 fatality was reported during the day, it said, adding the overall death toll remained at 4,400.

A total of 283 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,58,834, the department said in a release.

With this, Gujarat's case recovery rate has improved to 97.67 per cent.

The count of beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccines in the state rose to 7,84,619 with 17,008 more inoculations happening at 630 centres during the day, it said.

At 60, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 56 cases in Vadodara, 53 in Surat, and 38 in Rajkot.

Gandhinagar reported nine new cases, Bhavnagar eight, Anand seven, while Gir Somnath and Mehsana each saw five new infections, the department added.

As per the update released by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday afternoon, the city is left with 250 active cases.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad is 57,655 while the death toll is 2,248, the release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new cases or recoveries was reported on Saturday.

The UT has so far reported3,372 cases and 3,368 recoveries, leaving it with two active cases. The death toll remains two, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,64,997, new cases 279, death toll 4,400, discharged 2,58,834, active cases 1,763, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)