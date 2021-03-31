Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the function to mark the conclusion of the 25-day long Dandi yatra in Gujarat on April 6, an official release said on Wednesday.

The foot march was flagged off from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 75 years of India's independence under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' initiative.

Earlier, it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the function, but as he is hospitalised due to ill health, the vice president will replace him.

"Vice President will be Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony at Dandi (Gujarat) on 6 April, 2021," the release said.

The padyatra was undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 386 km.

The Dandi Yatra was undertaken by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1938 to challenge the salt tax imposed by the British occupiers.

The Dandi March is considered a defining movement in the Indian Independence movement after which the entire nation stood behind Mahatma Gandhi against the British government.

