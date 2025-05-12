Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Three people were killed while two others were critically injured after two cars collided with each other in Dholera town of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, the official said on Monday.

As per the official, two people who are critically injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"Three dead, two critically injured as two cars collided near Dholera town," said the Superintendent of Police of Ahmedabad Rural.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

