Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,365 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,12,336, state health department said.

With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 3,198, it said.

A total of 1,335 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 92,805, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 82.61 per cent.

A total of 74,781 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,150.47 tests per day per million population.

