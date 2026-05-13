India News | Gujarat: Centre Approves Ahmedabad-Dholera, First Semi-high-speed Rail Project in India

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the double-linsemi-high-speed e rail project from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad to Dholera at an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 20,667 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving Gujarat this important development-oriented gift in the form of this innovative project planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

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This first semi-high-speed rail project of Indian Railways, based on indigenous technology and realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will emerge as a multi-dimensional project providing rapid connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the under-construction Dholera Airport, and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex.

The CM stated that Gujarat receiving India's first semi-high-speed rail project is a matter of pride for the entire state. He added that this ambitious project, initiated under the vision of the Prime Minister, will prove to be a historic milestone in the development of modern infrastructure in Gujarat. As the country's first semi-high-speed rail project, it will also serve as a leading reference model for the phased expansion of semi-high-speed rail networks across India.

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The project approved by the Central Government focuses on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. The project will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The proposed project will add approximately 134 km to the existing Indian Railways network. In addition, connectivity to nearly 284 villages will improve, benefiting an estimated 5 lakh people.

Moreover, as part of an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient transportation system, the project will help save fuel and make a significant contribution toward reducing carbon emissions and logistics costs. (ANI)

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