India News | Gujarat Chief Secretary MK Das Participates in Self-enumeration Campaign

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Secretary MK Das participated in the 'Self-Enumeration' campaign launched by the Government of India.

According to an official release, the Chief Secretary personally filled in his family details on the online portal and availed the benefits of this digital service initiative.

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On this occasion, the Chief Secretary stated that the system is very simple and transparent. More than 60,000 citizens have already availed this service. He urged all government officers and employees to join the campaign.

CS Das expressed confidence that this new digital facility will make the entire census process faster and more accurate in the coming years. He also lauded the Government of India for the effective use of technology in this initiative.

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On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally launched the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 by completing his own self-enumeration through the online platform, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister formally initiated the self-enumeration process by submitting his family's details online on the Census platform.

He also appealed to the citizens of the state to actively participate in this nationally significant exercise and contribute towards building a strong, inclusive, and developed India.

Citizens will be able to participate in this process by filling in their required details online during the designated 15-day period ending on May 31, it added.

It is noteworthy that Census 2027 is being conducted entirely in digital mode this time through a portal and mobile-based platform.

This self-enumeration initiative provides citizens with a simple, secure, and convenient digital platform through which they can submit their information online from anywhere.

Citizens can complete their self-enumeration by following the required guidelines and, through active participation, provide their details online in a timely and accurate manner.

For the first time, the self-enumeration method is being introduced in Census 2027. In Gujarat, citizens will be able to participate in self-enumeration by submitting their details on the web portal between May 17 and May 31.

Thereafter, House Listing Operations (HLO) will be carried out from June 1 to June 30, by more than one lakh census workers.

While Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was completing his self-enumeration details, Director of Census Operations for the state, Sujal Mayatra, presented him with a memento and briefed him about the census-related activities. (ANI)

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