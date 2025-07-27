Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the action plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030 to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programs through the application of artificial intelligence, said a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position India as a global leader in digital empowerment and technology sectoral progress through extensive AI adoption, Gujarat has launched this Action Plan.

This action plan of Gujarat has been announced in alignment with PM Narendra Modi's vision to leveraging widespread use of AI for digital empowerment and preparing India to lead the world in the technological sector.

At the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath in November 2024, CM Patel declared that Gujarat will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047.

To realise this vision and embed AI in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, fintech, and other critical sectors across the state, a 10-member expert AI Taskforce Committee has been established. The CM has approved the Action Plan for Implementation of A.I. 2025-2030, based on the Taskforce's recommendations.

Prepared under the guidance of the CM, this Action Plan will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will foster a robust, innovative AI ecosystem that ensures seamless service delivery, improved citizen welfare, and enhanced quality of life with prosperity.

To ensure the structured and timely implementation of the action plan, the state will establish a dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission. This mission will function as a specialised institutional mechanism, leading the design, implementation, and innovation of AI strategies and emerging technologies within the state government.

Additionally, it will strengthen a robust ecosystem by fostering collaboration among startups, academic research, and industries. The mission will focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in AI and related technologies.

Under the guidance of CM Patel, the Science and Technology Department has developed the roadmap for this Action Plan, focusing primarily on six pillars:

Data: A secure, interoperable, and regulatory-compliant data ecosystem will be established for AI development, ensuring alignment with regulatory standards through a comprehensive AI data governance framework.

Digital Infrastructure: The plan includes expanding GPU and cloud infrastructure, establishing AI factories in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and providing access to national platforms such as AIRAWAT.

Capacity Building: The goal is to train over 2.5 lakh individuals, including students, MSMEs, and government officials, in AI, ML, and related domains.

R&D and Use Cases: Partnerships between academia and industry will be facilitated to create customised AI solutions and applications for relevant government departments.

Startup Facilitation: Supporting DeepTech startups through incubation, mentorship, infrastructure credits, and seed funding.

Safe and Reliable AI: A secure AI strategy will be ensured through audits, guidelines, and AI risk protocols.

The Action Plan will be implemented in phases, starting with key initiatives like creating a state-level AI data repository, establishing AI factories, and initiating department-specific pilot projects. Over its five-year timeline, these efforts will enhance AI integration across departments and foster a dynamic, innovative ecosystem.

Under the leadership of the CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has adopted innovative approaches to AI in governance, including the establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City, the AI Innovation Challenge, high-performance GPU infrastructure, AI training and workshops, and an indigenous Expression of Interest for Large Language Models (LLMs).

The Action Plan for Implementation of A.I. 2025-2030 will mark another milestone in Gujarat's digital governance journey, equipping the state for an AI-driven, future-ready economy and significantly contributing to the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047 in alignment with Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

