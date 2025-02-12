Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] February 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Patel Kusumben Bharatbhai Bhaktidas Pariwar Anupam Primary School, managed by the Mehsana District Education Committee at Jhulasan in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion CM Patel stated that the state government is committed to supporting the development of the village through effective planning and the timely completion of all necessary projects.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: TMC Govt Presents INR 3.89 Lakh Crore Budget; DA Enhanced, Housing Scheme Gets Higher Allocation; Allowance Under 'Lakshmir Bhandar' Remains Same.

He further stated that the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, laid the foundation for development visualising future needs. He established systems to ensure the availability of electricity and water in every village of Gujarat.

Expressing his commitment to ensure education is provided to every child in Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that through initiatives like Shala Praveshotsav, the school dropout rate, has now reduced to 1.98 per cent. Which was 35 per cent previously.

Also Read | 'IT Employees Unwilling To Work From Office, Engineering Graduates Show Reluctance To Relocate': L&T Chief SN Subrahmanyan Expresses Worry Over New 'Work Culture'.

Highlighting about Mehsana district Chief Minister stated that the enrollment ratio of girls in the schools of Mehsana is 99.88 per cent, which is a matter of pride for all. The government prioritizes education, but when combined with public participation, development accelerates. Jhulasan Anupam Primary School stands as an excellent example of it.

The CM mentioned that the Prime Minister has launched the 'Catch the Rain' campaign across the country to encourage rainwater harvesting. Following this vision, the Chief Minister recommended implementing measures in both the school and the village to facilitate groundwater recharge.

Emphasizing the benefits of tree plantation in tackling global warming, the Chief Minister stated that the more trees we plant, the greater the benefits we will reap. He urged everyone to plant and nurture a tree as a tribute to their mother and actively participate in the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Stressing upon the importance of cleanliness, CM said that, everyone should adopt cleanliness as a way of life. When cleanliness becomes a habit, it accelerates development. On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated and honoured the donors who contributed to the newly constructed school. After the event, the Chief Minister paid a visit to the school's classrooms.

Significantly, Anupam Primary School is equipped with 18 classrooms, two computer labs, one smart class, and a playground. The Chief Minister also felicitated the donors who financially supported the renovation of this remarkable school.

The event was attended by Mahantshri Durgadasji of Sayla Gurugadi Lalji Maharaj, District Panchayat President Trusha Patel, Mehsana MLA Mukesh Patel, Kalol MLA Lakshmanji Thakor, Leader Girish Rajgor, Taluka Panchayat President. Kavita Patel, District Collector SK Prajapati, District Development Officer Hasrat Jasmine, along with donors, local leaders, and a large number of villagers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)