India News | Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel Lays Foundation Stone for New Campus of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday performed the ceremony with traditional rituals for the new educational campus of 'Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir', to be developed at Godhavi in Ahmedabad by the Art of Living organisation.

On this occasion, CM stated that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education has emerged as a powerful medium for nation-building. He said that truly responsible citizens are shaped when education is integrated with values, spirituality, and modernity.

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CM expressed confidence that, as the Sanand region is emerging as a global semiconductor hub, institutions like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir will equip the younger generation for promising emerging opportunities in the field of technology through innovative skills and value-based education.

Speaking on the holistic development of education in the state, CM said that the Government has strengthened the foundation of a Viksit Gujarat through 'Gyan Shakti' by allocating a substantial budget of Rs 63,000 crore for the education sector. Referring to schemes such as 'Namo Lakshmi' and 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana' aimed at promoting girls' education, he added that this educational campus will make a meaningful contribution to the Government's visionary initiatives in the field of education.

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Lauding the demonstration of the 'Intuition Process' presented by the institution's children on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that in today's age of social media, the institution's efforts to awaken consciousness among children through yoga and knowledge are truly commendable. He expressed confidence that this educational campus will play a vital role in shaping the future generation and realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' 2047.

On this occasion, Sanand MLA Kanubhai Patel congratulated the institution and stated that the educational campus embodies the vision of a brighter future for the children of the region. He added that, along with academic education, the institution's spiritual training enhances concentration among children and instils strong values, thereby nurturing exceptional abilities that guide them towards holistic development and success in life.

The campus will offer dedicated facilities for the holistic development of students, including a Sports Academy, a Performing and Creative Arts Academy for music, dance, and theatre, a Technology and Innovation Academy to foster a scientific temperament, and a Business Academy to nurture leadership qualities.

Through this project, the institution aims to create a modern educational environment that blends tradition with modernity, enabling students to excel in academics, life skills, and strong values.

On this occasion, dignitaries, including Rohit Choksi, Shailesh Davda, trustees of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, including Mehul Parikh, Nilesh Desai, Ullas Shah, Dhruv Shah, Shankar Patel, Chetan Gundela, teachers, along with Smt. Hima Parikh, Smt. Parul Modi and other distinguished guests were present. (ANI)

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