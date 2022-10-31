Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the injured persons at Morbi Civil Hospital after they were injured in the collapse of the cable bridge.

Earlier, Gujarat CM reached the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening where more than 60 people died after a cable bridge collapsed.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 77, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces Compensation.

Over 60 persons lost their lives in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in Gujarat on Sunday evening, state Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who was present at the incident spot, said.

"More than 60 people have died. 17 people are admitted to the hospital at the moment. The Chief Minister is coming. The incident occurred at around 6.40 pm," Minister Merja told ANI.

Also Read | Methamphetamine Tablets Worth More Than Rs 3 Crore Seized From Mizoram.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dispatched five teams on Sunday for a rescue operation after more than 60 people died in a cable bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Soon after the incident three NDRF teams, two from Gandhinagar and one from the Baroda regions of Gujarat were dispatched, informed the defence officials.

A little later, two more NDRF teams were airlifted from Vadodara airport to Rajkot airport in Gujarat, informed defence officials.

"Two more NDRF teams are being airlifted from Vadodara airport to Rajkot airport," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told ANI.

Earlier, NDRF Director General Atula Karwal told ANI that "three NDRF teams have already been dispatched two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda to assist in the rescue operation following the accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan, has decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse.

Late on Sunday evening, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed."

Garud Commandos from Air Force were pressed into the rescue operations soon after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, according to the state information department.

The National Disaster Response Force was called for rescue operations after the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of over 60 persons.

According to the Information Department, 30 personnel of the Indian Air Force along with two columns of Army personnel have left for the spot.

"After instant orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, for rescue and relief operations, three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 108 ambulance and ambulances from nearby areas, Garud Commando from Air Force Jamnagar, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel and seven teams of Fire Brigade left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu and Surendranagar," the department said.

It further informed that an isolation ward has also been set up in Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment of the injured ones.

"3 of SDRF as well as two platoons of State Reserve Police (SRP) are also reaching Morbi for rescue and relief operations. An isolation ward has also been set up in Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment," the department added.

It went on to add that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the next kin of those who died in the incident, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)