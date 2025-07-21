Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the 'Saputara Monsoon Festival 2025' at Saputara Hill Station on July 26 at 9:00 am. The event will be graced by the Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Tribal Minister Kunvarji Halpati, and other esteemed dignitaries.

This vibrant festival is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 17, a total of 23 days. On the inaugural day at 9:00 am, a grand 'Folk Carnival Parade' will be held themed 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', featuring 354 artists from 13 states, including Gujarat, according to the release.

The parade will showcase traditional folk dances such as Lavani and Dhangari Gaja from Maharashtra, Bhangra from Punjab, Rajasthan's Kalbeliya, Chhau from West Bengal, Bihu from Assam, Badhai from Madhya Pradesh, Gussadi from Telangana, Poojakunitha from Karnataka, Nati from Himachal Pradesh, and Dhamal from Haryana.

From Gujarat, performances will include Dangi folk dance, Chhatri Hudo, Rathwa dance, Siddi Dhamal, Talvar Raas, Dobru-Kircha, Garba, 52 Beda, Dangi-Kahadiya, and Mewasi dance, the release added.

The parade will also feature vibrant folk carnival props such as Lok Mela, Jumping Kawadi, Giant Puppets, Ladakhi Masks, a Snow Lion (Leh), Wings, Face Masks, and other traditional elements.

Furthermore, a tableau will be presented to raise awareness about India's "Operation Sindoor", highlighting the nation's recent strategic efforts and notable achievements.

The vibrant inaugural stage programme will showcase performances by 87 artists representing Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, and Haryana, the release stated.

They will present a vibrant array of dance forms including Dangi, Beda Garba, Holi Dance, Maniyaro, Yakshagana, Pung, Rouf, Tippani, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Nati, Kathakali, Manipuri Raas, Langa, Kalbelia, Dollu Kunitha, Dhangari, Bhangra, Ghoomar, Mayur, Chhau Dance, Bihu, and Kathak.

The 23-day-long festival will feature captivating cultural events every weekend, serving as the main highlights of the celebration.

The first week will be themed as 'Tribal Heritage Week', during which the event venue and its surroundings will come alive with displays of tribal arts and crafts, traditional tribal cuisines, selfie zones, and exhibitions showcasing various skills of tribal communities.

The weekly programmes will also feature performances by renowned Gujarati artists like Geeta Rabari, Parth Oza, and Raag Mehta, who will add a melodious spark to the festivities. Additionally, the unique 'Thekkinakadu Attam Musical Band' from Kerala has been specially invited and will perform on Sunday, 27th July.

Emerging local artists and college bands from Gujarat will also be allowed to perform on stage, offering a platform for budding talent. Furthermore, celebrated artists and dance troupes from various states across India will present their performances throughout the festival.

Other weekly highlights include a Mini Marathon on 15th August, 'Sunday on Cycle' on one of the Sundays, and Dahi Handi celebrations on Janmashtami, among many other engaging activities.

Another major attraction of this festival will be the exciting array of activities planned over the 23 days, including rain dance, forest trails, various selfie zones, and traditional games organized at the themed pavilion and event venue.

Moreover, a grand tableau will travel through different parts of Saputara, engaging citizens in a variety of entertaining activities, with prizes awarded to the winners.

The Saputara Monsoon Festival is a vibrant reflection of Gujarat's rich tradition of celebrating diverse festivals. Held during the refreshing monsoon season, the festival invites tourists from across the country to experience the scenic beauty of nature alongside the region's unique tribal culture, traditions, and cuisine. With the dual purpose of promoting tourism and generating local employment, the Gujarat Tourism Department has once again organised the grand Monsoon Festival 2025 like every year, the release added.

Information about various activities and registration details for the Saputara Monsoon Festival can be accessed by scanning the QR code below. (ANI)

