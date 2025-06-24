Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the preparedness of the police department for the safe and orderly organisation of the 148th Rath Yatra, to be held in Ahmedabad on Ashadhi Bij.

According to the Gujarat CMO statement, the meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi; Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Home Department, M.K. Das; Director General of Police Vikas Sahay; Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik; Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani; and other senior secretaries and senior police officials.

Referring to the Rath Yatra being organised at more than 213 locations across the state, including Ahmedabad, the CM stated that the Yatra reflects the spirit of devotion, enthusiasm, and unity among the people and the state government is committed to ensuring it is organised peacefully and harmoniously. During the meeting, Ahmedabad City Police made a detailed presentation on the extensive law and order arrangements planned along the 16-kilometre Rath Yatra route. The presentation also covered safety measures and security strategies to be implemented throughout the yatra.

It was mentioned that, for the first time during this year's Rath Yatra, the city police will use artificial intelligence-based systems for real-time crowd and fire safety alerts. With the integration of artificial intelligence this year, any large gathering along the Rath Yatra route can be quickly identified and managed, helping control the crowd and prevent any unwanted incidents. In the event of a fire, AI-based alerts will help the fire brigade and police respond immediately with rescue and relief efforts.

Demonstrating the police department's readiness to ensure a peaceful Rath Yatra, the Police Commissioner shared that more than 23,884 security personnel, including officers from IG rank to constables, along with SRP units, Chetak Commandos, and Rapid Action Force battalions, will be deployed. It was also stated that around 4,500 police personnel will be deployed as part of the moving security arrangements to ensure the safety of the chariots, trucks, akhadas, bhajan groups, and Mahantshri joining the yatra. Additionally, nearly 1,000 personnel under the leadership of the Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) will be stationed to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the yatra. Additionally, 23 cranes have been arranged.

The Police Commissioner shared that extensive surveillance arrangements have been put in place. Live monitoring will be conducted through 227 CCTV cameras, 41 drones, and 2,872 body-worn cameras. In addition, 240 Dhaba points and 25 watch towers have been set up. These measures will help the entire 16-kilometre Rath Yatra route remain under constant surveillance from the Police Control Room.

The meeting also included details of the measures taken by the city police and the municipal corporation to restrict public access to 484 old and dilapidated buildings and houses located along the Yatra route. Warning boards and barriers have been installed at these locations. 17 Jan Sahayata Kendras and 44 public address systems will be positioned along the Yatra route to help citizens as needed.

To strengthen communal unity, harmony, and brotherhood, the police department undertook extensive community outreach ahead of the Yatra. This included 177 peace committee meetings, 235 Maholla committee meetings, 57 women's committee meetings, 21 meetings with religious leaders, and 10 meetings with the Khalasi brothers responsible for pulling Bhagavan Jagannathji's chariot, as well as with akhada administrators. The presentation also highlighted that several social unity awareness programmes, such as the Ekta Cup Cricket Match, Volleyball Tournament, Mehendi Competition, and Blood Donation Camp, have been successfully organised.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took detailed inputs from DGP Shri Vikas Sahay to ensure that the Rath Yatra is conducted in a peaceful, secure, and orderly manner in Ahmedabad and across Gujarat, where it is being held. The CM conveyed confidently that this year's Rath Yatra will be held in a harmonious atmosphere, with active public participation, the vigilance of the police system, and the administration's strong focus on security. Additional Director General of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), senior secretaries, and other senior police officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)

