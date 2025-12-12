Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel granted scholarship assistance of more than Rs 370 crore through DBT to over 13 lakh beneficiary students under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana in Gandhinagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja were also present in the event, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's education sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past two and a half decades. The Prime Minister's vision of ensuring seamless access to education from KG to PG is steadily becoming a reality. He added that the Namo Lakshmi Yojana and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana have been introduced to ensure that students not only complete their primary education but also progress successfully through secondary and higher secondary levels, further strengthening the focus on promoting girls' education.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister has given unprecedented momentum to girls' education through the "Beti Padhao" campaign. He recalled that when Narendra Modi had assumed responsibility for Gujarat in 2001 as Chief Minister, the state faced numerous challenges. Yet, it was remarkable and unparalleled, that a Chief Minister personally travelled from village to village to champion the cause of girls' education. This exemplary commitment, he added, set a new benchmark for the entire country.

He said that then CM Modi also set a new precedent by auctioning the gifts he received as Chief Minister and donating the proceeds to support girls' education. This gesture significantly increased public awareness and encouraged families to send their daughters to school. He added that the success of initiatives such as Shala Praveshotsav and the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav has been instrumental in reducing the dropout rate of girls from 37 per cent to below two per cent.

The Chief Minister noted that there was a time when very few village schools offered the science stream; today, that number has risen to 2,834. He further highlighted that Gujarat had only 775 colleges in 2001, whereas the state now has over 3,200 institutions shaping the future of students. He added that earlier, students pursuing the science stream in Std 12 had access to just 139 engineering colleges, a figure that has now grown to 288.

Similarly, when Narendra Modi assumed office as Chief Minister, Gujarat had only 1,175 medical seats, which have since expanded to more than 7,000. The Chief Minister also shared that, to support girls pursuing medical education, over 24,000 students have benefitted so far under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that today scholarship assistance of over Rs 370 crore has been directly transferred through DBT to the bank accounts of more than 13 lakh students under four flagship schemes of the Education Department. He added that so far, the state government has provided over Rs 1,332 crore in assistance to more than 13.50 lakh children through these schemes.

He congratulated Chief Minister on completing three successful years of his second term, noting that CM has consistently taken decisions in the best interest of the people of Gujarat.

He added that, Chief Minister has continuously inspired the entire cabinet, providing openness, encouragement and courage to take people-centric decisions. One of the flagship schemes under which scholarship assistance was disbursed today is also a product of his vision. He said that by personally attending every programme organised by the Education Department, the Chief Minister has demonstrated his deep commitment to the department and to the students who represent the future of the state.

Speaking about the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, he said that as major industries continue to invest in Gujarat, it is crucial that the state's students are equipped to contribute meaningfully to this growth. With the sincere intention of ensuring that parents who want their children to pursue the science stream are not burdened financially, the State Government introduced this important scheme, which has since benefitted thousands of students across Gujarat.

On this occasion, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja stated that the Government of Gujarat is committed to building an educated and empowered society as the foundation for a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat. He added that the Education Department is determined to guide the children who represent the nation's future in the right direction through quality education. The government's investment in education, he said, is not merely financial support but a robust foundation for Viksit Gujarat in the years ahead. These significant initiatives will open new pathways, new opportunities and new aspirations for students across the state.

Speaking about the transformative impact of the four major schemes prioritised by the Government of Gujarat, the Minister said that these schemes are shaping the bright future of lakhs of students. The Namo Lakshmi Yojana has become a powerful means of girls' empowerment. Under this scheme, assistance of Rs 1033 crore has been paid via DBT to 10.49 lakh girls so far. As a result, there has been a significant rise of 73 percent in girls' attendance, and an increase of 13.59 percent in the number of girls enrolling in Std 12.

The Minister shared that under the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, assistance of Rs. 151.84 crore has been provided to 1.5 lakh students to enhance interest in the science stream, resulting in a 6.34 percent rise in enrolment. The other two schemes promoting merit- and quality-based education - Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana has provided assistance of Rs 86.14 crore to 50,000 students, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana has provided assistance of Rs 61.27 crore to 60,000 students.

The Minister said that these four scheme are building a bridge of knowledge (gyansetu) for the bright future of lakhs of students in Gujarat.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja said that education is the most powerful medium for bringing positive change in society and empowering every child, as affirmed by Prime Minister. Fulfilling this vision, today's programme stands as a historic and proud milestone, with the State Government extending assistance of Rs 370 crore through DBT to more than 13 lakh students.

She said that every child in the country embodies the dream of a bright India. Under the leadership of Chief Minister, the State Government is working tirelessly through initiatives such as Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati to ensure the holistic development, education and well-being of children. The key objectives include providing quality education, continuously strengthening infrastructure, promoting girls' education, reducing dropout rates and fostering overall development--thereby ensuring that Gujarat's students receive the best opportunities and are prepared for a bright future. (ANI)

