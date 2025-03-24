Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a Light and Sound Show at the Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, a release said on Monday.

To enable devotees visiting the Hatkeshwar Temple to gain a deeper understanding of its ancient history, Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited has developed a state-of-the-art Light and Sound Show at a cost of Rs 5.53 crore.

The CM inaugurated the Light and Sound Show, along with the Suvarna Shikhar, flag hoisting, and the newly constructed Yajna Shala at the three-day Mahotsav being held in Vadnagar, the release said.

On this occasion, Patel took part with devotion in the Shiva Panchayat Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. He worshipped Hatkeshwar Mahadev, performed the rituals, and honoured the donor families of Suvarna Shikhar.

The Chief Minister stated that Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists, thanks to its heritage sites like the Archaeological Experiential Museum, Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake, Tanariri Park, Buddhist Monastery, and Theme Park.

Today, a remarkable new feature has been added to this attraction a state-of-the-art Light and Sound Show that narrates the legendary story of the ancient and renowned Hatkeshwar Mahadev.

CM stated that the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar is one of Gujarat's prominent pilgrimage sites, having unparalleled religious and historical significance.

The Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, believed to be where Lord Shiva emerged on Earth from Pataal Lok, has its ancient history mentioned in 'Nagar khand' and 'Skanda Puran'.

The Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, revered as the presiding deity of the Nagar community, holds a prominent place of faith worldwide.

The temple's ancient architecture is mesmerizing, featuring a grand hall and intricate sculptures depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and scenes from the Pandavas' Aranya Vas (forest exile), captivating devotees with its divine artistry.

Even today, thousands of devotees (from India and abroad) including the Nagar community, visit Hatkeshwar Mahadev annually.

To offer a more profound understanding of the temple's rich history and glorious heritage, the Tourism Department has now organized a special Light and Sound Show at the site.

He further stated that this show would engage devotees with the vibrant history of Hatkeshwar Mahadev, making their journey even more meaningful and spiritual.

The Prime Minister's hometown has now emerged as a major attraction for tourists from across India and abroad.

CM stated that this year, approximately six lakh people visited Vadnagar and gained insight into the town's historical and mythological significance.

The Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar is now the seventh pilgrimage destination in the state to host a Light and Sound Show.

Millions of tourists visiting pilgrimage sites such as Somnath, Ambaji, Shamlaji, and Modhera, along with global tourist attractions like the Statue of Unity and Dhordo in Kutch, have the opportunity to experience the rich history and grandeur of these places through the Light and Sound Show.

Under the guidance of the CM, Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited has introduced the Light and Sound Show at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, furthering this tradition for tourists.

On this occasion social leader Sombhai Modi, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister M.K. Das, Principal Secretary Tourism Rajender Kumar, Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Corporation, Member of Parliament Haribhai, along with MLAs, local leaders, Vadnagar Municipality President and officials, trustees of Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, and citizens were present. (ANI)

