Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] October 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the prayer meeting of former MLA of Viramgam and prominent social worker Late Vajubhai Parmabhai Dodiya on Saturday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), at the prayer meeting, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid heartfelt homage to Late Vajubhai Dodiya.

He remembered the valuable contributions made by the Late Vajubhai Dodiya in public life and towards society. CM also met the bereaved family members, offered his condolences, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Notably, Late Vajubhai Parmabhai Dodiya passed away on Tuesday, 25th October 2025. He had previously served as the MLA of Viramgam and Sanand constituencies, and had also held responsibilities as the Director of A.D.C. Bank and GUJCOMASOL.

The condolence meeting was attended by State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, MLA of Viramgam Hardik Patel, along with MLAs from Ahmedabad city and district, leaders from political, social, and cooperative sectors, and a large number of local citizens.

