Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday evening left for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the 56th Annual World Economic Forum summit.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the Gujarat delegation would work to attract investments in electronics, defence, semiconductors, renewable energy, and other sectors to the state.

Speaking to reporters, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi said, "To present the vision of a developed Gujarat by 2047 on the world's biggest platform, the World Economic Forum, a delegation from Gujarat is heading to Davos today. Over the next four days, this delegation will work to attract investments in electronics, defence, semiconductors, renewable energy, and many other sectors to Gujarat. In recent years, Gujarat has become known as the most preferred destination, and to advance this vision, under CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the team will strive to create more employment opportunities for the youth of Gujarat."

The WEF Annual Meeting will be held from January 19 to 23 at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The State's participation reflects Gujarat's bold, future-ready approach towards international collaboration and accelerated economic transformation.

At WEF 2026, Harsh Sanghavi will undertake an intensive programme of over 58 high-level meetings with global leaders and investors across key sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Textiles, Semiconductors, Emerging Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy, Food Processing, Chemicals, Shipping and Logistics, Electronics, and Aerospace. Proposed interactions include leading global companies such as AP Moller Maersk, Engie, EDF, Johnson Controls, Sumitomo Group, Linde, SEALSQ, Tillman Global, and others, a release said.

These engagements aim to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, enable technology and innovation partnerships, attract global investments, generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth, and build long-term international institutional linkages.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will also speak at prominent global sessions, including India in the New Geo-Economic Order, The Power of Sports: Turning Spectacle to Legacy, Coal to Clean Initiative: Technological Innovations to Drive the Transition, Mission Water: A Water-Secure Future for One Billion People, and Delivering Sustainability at Scale: Pathways for Global Transformation. Through these platforms, Gujarat will showcase its development blueprint aligned with the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047.

With the message "Gujarat - Ready for the World, Where Vision Meets Action," the State's participation at WEF 2026 underscores its ambition to emerge as a key partner in global value chains. The Government of Gujarat remains firmly committed to accelerating industrial development, fostering innovation-led growth, attracting transformative investments, and building a resilient and future-ready economy.

Gujarat's presence at WEF 2026 marks not just participation but leadership in shaping the global growth narrative. (ANI)

