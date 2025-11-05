Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with a team of 30 senior IPS officers, will visit villages of the state along the India-Pakistan border.

Sanghavi will visit various villages in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district to conduct a comprehensive review of the border areas and hold direct interactions and community meetings with residents, as stated in the release.

According to the release, the purpose of this initiative is to conduct an in-depth review of the border regions and establish direct communication with the local villagers. The review will cover key aspects, including health, education, infrastructure, sanitation, safety, and security, in these villages.

In a unique initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister will spend the night in a traditional village "bhunga" (mud house) instead of a circuit house or hotel. He has also directed all senior officers accompanying him to stay overnight in the villages.

Harsh Sanghavi will arrive at Bhuj Circuit House in the morning of November 6, marking the formal commencement of the visit.

During this program, meetings will be held with sarpanches and villagers, along with community interactions and night "khatalo sabhas" (open discussions). The team will also engage closely with women and youth in these villages to understand their issues and challenges firsthand.

A special meeting has also been arranged with BSF officials to discuss border security issues like anti-national activities and patrolling operations. Interactions with BSF personnel will further help assess the current security situation along the border.

A notable aspect of the visit is that the Deputy Chief Minister himself will stay overnight in a traditional village hut to experience local life closely.

He has instructed all senior officers to do the same, instead of staying in circuit houses or hotels -- with the intention of truly understanding the rural lifestyle, culture, and ground realities, thereby enabling more effective action and policymaking. (ANI)

