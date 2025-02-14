Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) in Vadodara has played a key role in strengthening the construction sector of the state.

As per a release from the Gujrat CMO, since 2021-22, over 6.14 lakh samples have been successfully tested, contributing significantly to infrastructure development. Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that an estimated revenue of over Rs 184 crores has been generated by the state government through these tests conducted.

Providing further details, Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said, "Multiple laboratories are operational across the state, including in Gotri, Vadodara, to test construction materials for various public and private sector projects. In 2021-22, over 1.03 lakh samples were tested, generating Rs 30 crore revenue. In 2022-23, 1.33 lakh tests were conducted, which generated Rs 42.74 crore revenue."

In 2023-24, more than 1.87 lakh samples were tested, generating a revenue of Rs 53.93 crore. Around 1.90 lakh tests had been conducted, resulting in Rs 57.46 crore of revenue generated by the end of January 2024-25. Overall, more than 6.14 lakh tests have been conducted, generating a total revenue of over Rs 184 crores.

Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply, Mukesh Patel said, "With the help of modern equipment and sufficient human resources, GERI has successfully conducted a total of 9,228 tests in Gujarat over the last three years (2021-22 to 2023-24), focusing primarily on soil testing, concrete mix design, and asphalt mix design."

Notably, the number of soil tests increased threefold, from 831 in 2022-23 to 2,646 in 2023-24. This significant rise highlights the state government's commitment to providing high-quality infrastructure to both public and private construction sectors. Minister of State Mukesh Patel said that Gujarat has achieved significant success in conducting various quality-related tests for public and private construction projects. The durability and lifespan of any public building or infrastructure are determined by the quality of its foundation.

Minister further stated that a total of 24 advanced laboratories are operational across the state, including the headquarters in Vadodara, to ensure that scientific and timely testing of buildings is conducted in various modern laboratories established by the state government under GERI to sustain its quality. (ANI)

