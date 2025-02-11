Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): The fire that broke out at a scrap godown in a market in Ankleshwar, Bharuch on Monday is now under control, with no casualties reported, Bharuch Fire officials confirmed.

Fire officer Chirag Gadhvi stated, "The situation is under control as of now, and there are no injuries or casualties yet."

Further Details awaited.(ANI)

